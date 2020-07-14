Colin Cowherd Names Most ‘Interesting’ Team In NBA Bubble

Colin Cowherd believes the Houston Rockets are the most “interesting” team in the NBA bubble ahead of the 2020 season.

The NBA is gearing up for the regular-season resumption after a multi-month postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-20 regular season will resume on July 30 as the Jazz and Pelicans tip things off followed by the Lakers and Clippers.

There’s plenty of interesting storylines as the season draws closer. But the Houston Rockets are the most interesting team ahead of the season, according to Colin Cowherd – and it’s not for the right reasons.

It’s clear the Houston Rockets have the most drama surrounding the team. Russell Westbrook and James Harden each have big personalities, Mike D’Antoni’s job could be on the line and the Rockets’ owner is under a whole lot of stress.

“This is the most fascinating team in the playoffs, because fascinating is anxiety and tension,” Cowherd said on Tuesday. “There’s a lot of tension around this team. . . . They could face the Clippers in the first round and just get destroyed.”

Take a look at Colin Cowherd’s full explanation of the Houston Rockets and the drama that currently surrounds the organization in the video below.

The Rockets are the most interesting team heading into Orlando. @ColinCowherd on why the pressure is on for Houston: pic.twitter.com/ABduVMayPC — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 14, 2020

Cowherd’s not wrong here. The Rockets are capable of falling flat on their face or making a playoff run. It largely depends on how both James Harden and Russell Westbrook perform in the postseason.

Mike D’Antoni also appears to be under a bit of heat. His teams have always struggled in the playoffs.

Which version of the Rockets will we get once the season resumes? Things could get ugly if the team struggles from the start.