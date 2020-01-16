Damian Lillard Responds To Russell Westbrook Trash Talk On Twitter

There’s no love lost between Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook, and that was on full display last night.

Westbrook trash talked Lillard multiple times during the Houston-Portland game. He was caught saying “A foul is a bucket. Can’t guard me. Impossible.”

Even though Westbrook had a nice individual performance, the Rockets lost by double digits to the Trail Blazers. On the other hand, he did finish the game with 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Lillard didn’t go after Westbrook on the hardwood, but the All-Star guard for the Trail Blazers did respond on social media.

He kept it pretty simple, tweeting out “Lol.”

It doesn’t seem like Lillard is amused by Westbrook’s trash talk.

To be fair, the Trail Blazers truly got the last laugh. A win over the Rockets keeps them right in the mix for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, meanwhile Westbrook’s jaw-dropping stats are somewhat meaningless since they lost.

Both these guards went head-to-head last year in the playoffs. Lillard nailed a deep three-point shot over Paul George to send Portland into the second round of the postseason.

Clearly, the bad blood between these star guards hasn’t gone away.

We’ll see Lillard and Westbrook face off again on Jan. 29 in Portland.