On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Houston Rockets expanded their list of trade partners for James Harden.

The former league MVP reportedly wants out of Houston and produced a list of suitable landing spots. Perhaps the most-talked about destination over the past few weeks has been Philadelphia.

Earlier Thursday night, a new report suggested Philadelphia would be open to dealing Ben Simmons for James Harden in a blockbuster trade. The 76ers have a connection with the Rockets in president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Well, Morey saw that report and made it clear the Sixers aren’t moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick. “We are not trading Ben Simmons – he is an important part of our future,” Morey said to NBA insider Shams Charania.

In response, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “We are not trading Ben Simmons — he is an important part of our future.” https://t.co/W6T7HQjjoP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2020

Report named several trade destinations for Harden over the past few weeks. The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat were possible Eastern Conference landing spots for Harden.

However, the Sixers remain the most logical landing spot for the former league MVP. And yet, it doesn’t seem like Daryl Morey and company are too keen on giving up their star player for Harden any time soon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted the two sides have discussed a deal centering around Harden and Simmons, but haven’t come close to pulling the trigger on a trade.