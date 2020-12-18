The Spun

Daryl Morey Reacts To Trade Rumors Involving Ben Simmons, James Harden

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey at a press conference, now the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers as of 2020.HOUSTON, TX - JULY 19: Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets speaks during a press conference announcing the signing of Jeremy Lin at Toyota Center on July 19, 2012 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Houston Rockets expanded their list of trade partners for James Harden.

The former league MVP reportedly wants out of Houston and produced a list of suitable landing spots. Perhaps the most-talked about destination over the past few weeks has been Philadelphia.

Earlier Thursday night, a new report suggested Philadelphia would be open to dealing Ben Simmons for James Harden in a blockbuster trade. The 76ers have a connection with the Rockets in president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Well, Morey saw that report and made it clear the Sixers aren’t moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick. “We are not trading Ben Simmons – he is an important part of our future,” Morey said to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Report named several trade destinations for Harden over the past few weeks. The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat were possible Eastern Conference landing spots for Harden.

However, the Sixers remain the most logical landing spot for the former league MVP. And yet, it doesn’t seem like Daryl Morey and company are too keen on giving up their star player for Harden any time soon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted the two sides have discussed a deal centering around Harden and Simmons, but haven’t come close to pulling the trigger on a trade.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.