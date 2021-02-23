DeMarcus Cousins Can Sign With All But 2 NBA Teams

Over the weekend, reports emerged suggesting that DeMarcus Cousins would be released by the Houston Rockets.

That news became official just a few days later on Tuesday morning. The longtime NBA star will clear waivers on Thursday afternoon and will be able to sign wherever he wants.

Well, almost anywhere. ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks revealed that Cousins will not be able to sign with two NBA teams: the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Marks, both have hard cap restrictions and will not be in the running to land Cousins. One team that could use his services – the Los Angeles Lakers – will be able to sign him.

However, the Lakers would be restricted from signing a 15th player, according to Marks.

Cousins appeared in 25 games for Houston this season, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Lakers have interest in a reunion with Cousins. Los Angeles is dealing with the loss of star big man Anthony Davis – who won’t be back for another few weeks.

The Lakers will be without Davis for at least the next three weeks due to an Achilles injury. The team has struggled without Davis on the floor, dropping four of the past five games.

Injuries have hampered Cousins during his career, but he seems primed to join a contender in the coming days.