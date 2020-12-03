Look: DeMarcus Cousins Reacts To The John Wall Trade

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins are reunited.

The two former Kentucky Wildcats stars spent just one season together, leading Coach Cal’s first big one-and-done team in Lexington. Now, they’re playing together in the NBA.

Washington and Houston agreed to a blockbuster John Wall for Russell Westbrook trade on Wednesday night. The Wizards are reportedly sending Wall and a heavily-protected first round pick to the Rockets for Westbrook.

Cousins, who’s spent the past couple of seasons battling injuries, signed with the Rockets earlier in free agency. He had a simple reaction on social media to the trade news.

😏 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 3, 2020

Wall had said earlier this offseason that he was pushing the Wizards to sign his old Kentucky Wildcats teammate.

“Oh man, you know I’m trying to push for that. I’ve been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now,” Wall said in an Instagram interview with The Undefeated over the summer.

That obviously didn’t happen, but Wall and Cousins are able to reunite on a different team. They’ll join James Harden in Houston, assuming the All-NBA guard isn’t traded.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is scheduled to start in mid-December.