Look: DeMarcus Cousins Reacts To The John Wall Trade

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins on Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.NEW ORLEANS - MARCH 18: DeMarcus Cousins #15 and John Wall #11 of the Kentucky Wildcats talk during the game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first round of the 2010 NCAA men's basketball tournament at the New Orleans Arena on March 18, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins are reunited.

The two former Kentucky Wildcats stars spent just one season together, leading Coach Cal’s first big one-and-done team in Lexington. Now, they’re playing together in the NBA.

Washington and Houston agreed to a blockbuster John Wall for Russell Westbrook trade on Wednesday night. The Wizards are reportedly sending Wall and a heavily-protected first round pick to the Rockets for Westbrook.

Cousins, who’s spent the past couple of seasons battling injuries, signed with the Rockets earlier in free agency. He had a simple reaction on social media to the trade news.

Wall had said earlier this offseason that he was pushing the Wizards to sign his old Kentucky Wildcats teammate.

“Oh man, you know I’m trying to push for that. I’ve been on that for like five years. I want to sign him right now,” Wall said in an Instagram interview with The Undefeated over the summer.

That obviously didn’t happen, but Wall and Cousins are able to reunite on a different team. They’ll join James Harden in Houston, assuming the All-NBA guard isn’t traded.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is scheduled to start in mid-December.


