DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Makes His Free Agency Decision

At 30 years of age and coming off a torn ACL that cost him the 2019-20 season, DeMarcus Cousins hopes to have something left in the tank. He’s ready to play in the 2020-21 season and now has a new team.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Cousins has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. The Rockets will be Cousins’ fifth team in the last five seasons.

The last time we saw Cousins on the court was in Game 6 the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. He had 12 points and five rebounds as the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors, missing his chance at a ring.

In the following offseason, Cousins signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, but tore his ACL before the season. The Lakers waived him in February and he did not play this past season. Though he may still get his ring when all is said and done.

Between 2013 and 2018, Cousins was one of the best centers in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. He made six All-Star appearances and averaged 25.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game during that span.

But injuries have limited Cousins to 78 games over the past three seasons. It remains to be seen what kind of an impact he can make for the Rockets.

For now though, Cousins has a new team and will be focused on integrating into the new Houston system.

