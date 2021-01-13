DeMarcus Cousins Shares His Honest Thoughts On James Harden

On Tuesday night, Houston Rockets star James Harden made it abundantly clear he no longer wants to be part of the organization after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Harden said he did everything he could from Houston, but that he wasn’t sure it could be fixed. He then went on to suggest his teammates just aren’t good enough.

“We’re not even close, honestly, to that team — obviously the defending champions — and all the other elite teams out there,” Harden said about the Lakers. “I mean, you can tell the difference in these last two games. “We’re just not good enough — chemistry, talentwise, just everything. And it was clear these last two games.”

Well, one of his teammates isn’t exactly happy with Harden’s comments. DeMarcus Cousins called Harden’s comments “disrespectful.”

“Obviously, it’s disrespectful, but everybody has a right to their opinion. We feel some type of way about some of his actions,” Cousins said.

DeMarcus Cousins re: James Harden saying Rockets aren't good enough: "Obviously, it's disrespectful, but everybody has a right to their opinion. We feel some type of way about some of his actions." Cousins says nasty breakups are part of the business. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 13, 2021

“My interest is to play with John Wall, to be brutally honest, Cousins went on to say. “The (Harden) disrespect started way before. This isn’t something that, you know, all of a sudden started last night.”

Houston is reportedly involved with the Philadelphia 76ers on a trade involving Harden. The Rockets reportedly want Ben Simmons and several other pieces to move on from their star guard.

Harden could be on his way out.