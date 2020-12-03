DeMarcus Cousins Sums Up His Thoughts On John Wall Trade

Just one day after signing DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal, the Houston Rockets pulled off a mega-trade with the Washington Wizards to get John Wall. And Cousins couldn’t be happier to be reunited with his former Kentucky teammate.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the newly-minted Rockets center called reuniting with Wall “an incredible feeling.” He said that he and Wall have dreamed of playing on the same team together for a while.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Cousins said. “This is something that me and him have planned and dreamed about for a long time.”

Wall and Cousins both played together at Kentucky, winning the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament titles before reaching the Elite Eight in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. At the 2010 NBA Draft, Wall and Cousins were the first and fifth overall picks respectively.

But while Wall and Cousins have enjoyed a combined nine All-Star appearances, postseason success has been hard to come by.

Wall has been to the playoffs four times but never gotten past the Conference Semifinals. Cousins didn’t make his first playoff appearance until his 2018-19 season with the Warriors but did reach the NBA Finals.

It may be harder for the two to reach the playoffs this coming season if all-world guard James Harden leaves. But if they can convince Harden to stay, the Rockets could have some great chemistry this season.

How will DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall play together in Houston?