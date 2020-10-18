Draymond Green Names 1 NBA Sleeper Team For Next Season

The 2020-21 NBA season should be a good one.

We’ll have the Los Angeles Lakers going for a repeat, the Los Angeles Clippers looking to avenge their postseason collapse, the Golden State Warriors likely back in contention and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trying to dominate out east.

Warriors star Draymond Green recently discussed the 2020-21 NBA regular season. He identified one team he thinks people will be sleeping on too much.

That team: Houston. The Rockets aren’t your typical “sleeper” team – they have James Harden and Russell Westbrook, after all – but they will have a new head coach and a new GM. Also, people are probably growing tired of picking Houston to go deep in the playoffs.

But Green believes everyone should watch out for the Rockets in 2020-21.

“The team I think people are going to be sleeping on coming out of the West is Houston. They got Russ, they got James, and obviously, both can go for 40 or 50 on any given night,” Green said on The Steam Room podcast.

“They got a bunch of shooters and they are going to create problems for people because they are playing a switching defense, and the first thing that people do is they try to pound the ball inside.”

“You’re not just going to run over James Harden in the post, you’re not going to run over P.J. Tucker. I think a lot of teams will make that mistake, and Houston will be sneaky.”

What NBA “sleeper” team do you have making noise in 2020-21?