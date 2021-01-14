Eric Gordon Reacts To The Rockets Trading James Harden

All the drama surrounding James Harden’s tenure with the Houston Rockets came to an end this week, as the franchise finally decided to ship its All-Star guard out of town.

Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in one of the biggest trades the NBA has witnessed in recent years. There were four teams involved in the deal, which included a grand total of seven players and five draft picks.

Now that Harden is out of Houston, players are speaking out about his departure. Eric Gordon is the latest member of the Rockets to share his thoughts on this situation.

“I don’t really think he meant to disrespect the other players, but he wanted his way out, and he got it,” Gordon said when asked about the blockbuster trade.

Gordon also said this trade gives the Rockets a chance to have a “real direction.” This could be a jab at Harden for not giving the current roster an opportunity to prove its worth this season.

Eric Gordon on James Harden: “I don’t really think he meant to disrespect the other players, but he wanted his way out, and he got it.” Gordon said the trade gives the Rockets a chance to have “a real direction.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 14, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t hold back when he gave his assessment of Harden’s trade demands.

“My interest is to play with John Wall, to be brutally honest, Cousins went on to say. “The (Harden) disrespect started way before. This isn’t something that, you know, all of a sudden started last night.”

Despite all his accomplishments with the Rockets, the way Harden handled his final season could leave a stain on his legacy with the team. At the very least, it sounds like his former teammates grew tired of his antics.