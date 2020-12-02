Eric Gordon Was Asked About James Harden’s Commitment

We’ve heard a lot recently about James Harden wanting out of Houston as the team enters what could be long rebuild. But what do Harden’s teammates such as Eric Gordon think of the recent rumors?

In a recent interview, the Rockets guard commented on the high expectations the team has for next year. But he was also asked whether Harden would be a part of the team.

Gordon seemed iffy on that, commenting that Harden is still with the team but not really knowing. He said that Harden would be a better person to ask.

“That’s a question you have to ask him,” Gordon said about Harden. “He’s still with our team, so I assume so.”

It’s no big secret that Harden wants out of Houston. Whether or not the Rockets will acquiesce to his reported request of a trade remains to be seen.

Eric Gordon and the rest of the team would probably like to have him back though. Harden’s dominance has allowed Gordon to post some great numbers even as his minutes have declined.

The Rockets have dominated the Southwest Division over the last three years, winning the division three times and the top seed in the West twice. But that hasn’t translated into postseason success, which seems to be frustrating Harden.

We’ll find out pretty soon whether Harden will start the season as a member of the Rockets, or of some other team.