ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Has Latest On Potential Rockets-Nets Trade

By all accounts, James Harden wants to go play in Brooklyn. However, the Houston Rockets must agree to trade the superstar first.

On Tuesday, Front Office Sports’ Anthony Puccio reported that the Rockets and Nets had reached a “verbal agreement” on a deal involving Harden. Such a trade would team Harden up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

However, this morning on ESPN’s Get Up!, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski threw some cold water on that report, asserting that the Rockets and Nets have not been in touch lately.

Woj says that Houston is content to hold onto Harden so the franchise can either rebuild its relationship with the onetime MVP or find as good of a return deal as possible.

“While James Harden does want a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, there has been no contact between the Nets and the Rockets for the last couple of days,” Wojnarowski said. “And the initial contact that was there, I was told was not very substantive.”

"There has been no contact between the Nets and the Rockets the last couple days … [Houston is] trying to see if they can repair this relationship."@wojespn with the latest on James Harden. pic.twitter.com/3mszV0LL0j — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 18, 2020

Harden and Russell Westbrook have each been the subject of trade rumors lately.

We’ll see if one or both of them is on the move before the start of the 2020-21 season, which is a little more than one month away.