The Houston Rockets keep saying they’re not open to trading James Harden, but recent reports suggest otherwise.

There’s plenty of rumors coming out of Houston’s organization this week. Some expect Russell Westbrook to be traded as soon as Wednesday. Others say James Harden could be on the trading block, despite the Rockets seemingly denying such reports.

Harden has reportedly made it clear he wants out of Houston to go to either Brooklyn or Philadelphia. It sounds like the Rockets are starting to give into the idea Harden wants out. Houston has reportedly announced its asking price for Harden in a potential trade.

Per ESPN NBA writer Tim MacMahon, the Rockets are asking for a young star and a massive picks package in return for Harden.

“The Rockets are demanding an especially steep return for Harden, a perennial MVP candidate who has led the NBA in scoring the past three seasons: a proven, young star as a centerpiece along with a massive picks package, according to sources,” MacMahon wrote, via ESPN.com. “Houston does not feel obligated to deliver Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, his preferred destination, sources said.”

As for Russell Westbrook, MacMahon confirmed the Rockets are in contact with the Wizards regarding a potential trade for John Wall. But Houston isn’t going to rush to any trade or sell low.

The Rockets appear content to let this play out how they would like, rather than giving into Harden’s and Westbrook’s demands.

We now know Houston’s organization is open to the idea of parting with both Harden and Westbrook. But it’ll all come down to what the Rockets can receive in return.