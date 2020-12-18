ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Has Latest On James Harden Trade Rumors

Contrary to rumors that he might be getting moved to Philadelphia yesterday, James Harden is still a member of the Houston Rockets. But the latest James Harden trade rumor indicates he won’t be for much longer.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are working on getting a deal done soon. To that end, they’re looking into a three-team trade scenario to ensure they get their desired player in return.

“Houston would like to get this done sooner than later,” Woj said. “But they’ve got to find the right deal. This is too important to the organization, long-term, and they have a checklist of what they would like in a deal.”

Rumors emerged yesterday that the Philadelphia 76ers were willing to deal All-Star guard Ben Simmons to Houston in some kind of deal for Harden. But the 76ers quickly and publicly denied the report.

.@wojespn said that the Rockets are hoping to get a deal done for Harden "sooner than later," and that Houston is looking into a three-team trade scenario to make sure they get the player they want. pic.twitter.com/FkIQiFnW1b — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 18, 2020

James Harden has led the NBA in points per game in each of the last three seasons. In his eight seasons in Houston he’s helped lead the team to four division crowns and two trips to the Western Conference Finals.

But there’s a new regime in Houston for the 2020-21 season and beyond. Gone are Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey, being replaced by Stephen Silas and Rafael Stone respectively.

Harden has dismissed allegations that he wants out, but his actions have spoken louder than words.

One way or another, James Harden’s days in Houston appear to be numbered.