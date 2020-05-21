Former Houston Rockets Star Has Message For ‘The Last Dance’

One team that barely got so much as a mention during ESPN’s The Last Dance was the Houston Rockets.

Former Rockets star Vernon Maxwell certainly seemed to notice. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Maxwell called out The Last Dance for ignoring the two NBA titles they won during Jordan’s brief retirement.

“What did you guys think about how on The Last Dance they ignored the 2 years the Rockets won like it didn’t happen?” Maxwell wrote. He also pointed out that the docu-series didn’t acknowledge the greatness of Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon, either.

The Rockets won the two NBA titles sandwiched between the Chicago Bulls’ two three-peats. But those titles were not discussed much during the episodes relating to those two seasons.

What did you guys think about how on The Last Dance they ignored the 2 years the Rockets won like it didn’t happen? — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) May 21, 2020

Doing The Last Dance documentary without mentioning The Dream and the Rockets is like doing a documentary on Utah and not mentioning how they have the highest illiteracy rate in America. 😂 — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) May 21, 2020

Maxwell was not impressed by the argument that the series was focused on the Bulls.

Those of you saying the reason why the Rockets titles weren’t mentioned in The Last Dance bc it had nothing to do with the Bulls just don’t know your basketball history. https://t.co/81ciecV395 — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) May 21, 2020

Between Olajuwon’s rookie season in 1984 and his departure from the Rockets in 2001, Houston made the playoffs 14 times. They made three NBA Finals appearances, losing in six to Boston in 1986 before winning back-to-back in 1994 and 1995.

But the two teams never once crossed paths in the playoffs. Olajuwon and Jordan only rarely faced off against one another, and never when the stakes were highest.

That alone might be why the Rockets of the 1990s didn’t get a shoutout during The Last Dance. Their storylines just never intersected in any meaningful way.

Should the Houston Rockets have been given more respect in The Last Dance?