Former Houston Rockets Star Has Message For ‘The Last Dance’

A general view of the Houston Rockets arena.HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 29: A general view of the arena before Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on April 29, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

One team that barely got so much as a mention during ESPN’s The Last Dance was the Houston Rockets.

Former Rockets star Vernon Maxwell certainly seemed to notice. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Maxwell called out The Last Dance for ignoring the two NBA titles they won during Jordan’s brief retirement.

“What did you guys think about how on The Last Dance they ignored the 2 years the Rockets won like it didn’t happen?” Maxwell wrote. He also pointed out that the docu-series didn’t acknowledge the greatness of Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon, either.

The Rockets won the two NBA titles sandwiched between the Chicago Bulls’ two three-peats. But those titles were not discussed much during the episodes relating to those two seasons.

Maxwell was not impressed by the argument that the series was focused on the Bulls.

Between Olajuwon’s rookie season in 1984 and his departure from the Rockets in 2001, Houston made the playoffs 14 times. They made three NBA Finals appearances, losing in six to Boston in 1986 before winning back-to-back in 1994 and 1995.

But the two teams never once crossed paths in the playoffs. Olajuwon and Jordan only rarely faced off against one another, and never when the stakes were highest.

That alone might be why the Rockets of the 1990s didn’t get a shoutout during The Last Dance. Their storylines just never intersected in any meaningful way.

Should the Houston Rockets have been given more respect in The Last Dance?

