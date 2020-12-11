Former NBA Player Has Blunt Message For James Harden

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson became the latest to criticize James Harden for his offseason antics.

Jackson called out the Rockets superstar for failing to report to Houston’s training camp ahead of the 2020 season. The organization patiently awaited Harden’s arrival, which finally occurred earlier this week. Once he completes six consecutive negative COVID-19 tests, he may rejoin the team.

However, during that time away, the 2018 NBA MVP was busy. Harden was first seen partying in Atlanta with rapper Lil Baby before he was also seen in Las Vegas. He also requested a trade and named the Philadelphia 76ers as his preferred landing destination.

For Jackson, the superstars actions and words were beyond reprehensible. He questioned Harden’s commitment for the last few weeks and particularly criticized his lack of support for new Rockets head coach Stephan Silas.

“It’s just simple, James Harden don’t want to be held accountable… What type of dude is you? The Rockets finally get a young Black coach—a young Black coach get an opportunity—and you don’t wanna show up to camp,” Jackson said on his Instagram. “You don’t wanna play for him. How that look? And you wonder why every time a Black coach get a job, they put him in a bullshit situation.”

“Look what you doing… What a real one would do is go play for that Black coach and make him look good and build with John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins—some real ones. But obviously you wanna chase rappers around.”

Here’s Jackson’s complete post:

Coming from Jackson, the comments are about as harsh as it gets. He made sure to mention that he’s supported Harden for some time, but passionately disagrees with his treatment of Silas.

At this point it remains unclear what will become of the Rockets star in 2020. Stay tuned for additional information out of Houston before the start of the NBA in less than two weeks.