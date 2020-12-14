Here’s What The Rockets Want Back For James Harden

The Houston Rockets are reportedly finally open to trading James Harden, but they’ll need a few major pieces in return.

Harden has made it clear he wants out of Houston, and there’s two possible landings spots: Brooklyn and Philadelphia. If the Nets or Sixers want to make a trade happen, though, they’re going to have to give up draft picks and at least one star player.

The Rockets have reportedly told the Sixers they won’t trade Harden unless Philadelphia gives up three first-round draft picks and Ben Simmons, per NBA insider Yaron Wietzman.

There’s one problem: the Sixers don’t want to give up Simmons. The draft picks are worth giving up for Harden, but Simmons might be off the table.

Re: Sixers-Harden negotiations: I'm told the Rockets have asked the Sixers for 3 first round picks in addition to Ben Simmons. As many others have reported, the Sixers so far have been unwilling to include Simmons in any proposals. — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) December 14, 2020

This is going to cause plenty of controversy. Some argue James Harden is the most talented offensive player in the NBA, but he’s a defensive liability and 31 years old.

Ben Simmons, meanwhile, seems to only be scratching the surface of his potential. Not to mention, he’s only 25 years old.

Obviously, if the Sixers feel like they could win a championship with James Harden in their lineup (without Simmons), they need to make a trade happen. If not, there’s no point in giving up your future superstar and so many first-round draft picks.

The Harden trade rumors appear to have transitioned from just rumors to actual discussions. The Sixers, though, aren’t willing to move forward if Simmons is involved.