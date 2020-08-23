1 NBA Fan Base Seems To Dislike ESPN’s Doris Burke

Doris Burke is among the most-beloved analysts in the NBA. The veteran ESPN analyst is typically lauded for her insightful and entertaining takes on the game.

There’s one NBA fan base that seems to dislike her during games, though.

Houston Rockets fans are convinced that Burke is biased against their team’s star player, James Harden. Fans took to Twitter during Saturday afternoon’s Rockets-Thunder game to express their distaste with the analysis.

Two things are true:

1) Doris Burke is a very good announcer

2) Doris Burke’s distaste for Harden has become unprofessional and ruins her broadcasts of Rocket games — justtxyank (@justtxyank) August 23, 2020

The Rockets fan was far from the only one to say something like that during Saturday afternoon’s playoff game.

“Doris Burke absolutely loathes James Harden,” another fan added.

Doris Burke absolutely loathes James Harden — Matt Ravis (@mattravis) August 22, 2020

“Doris Burke is so blinded by her hate for James Harden. Chris Paul straight up wrapped his arm around Harden. Doris Burke just looks completely silly. Ruining the game’s commentating,” another fan added.

Doris Burke is so blinded by her hate for James Harden. Chris Paul straight up wrapped his arm around Harden. Doris Burke just looks completely silly. Ruining the game’s commentating. — Aqib Gazi (@Aqib_Rockets) August 23, 2020

It’s extremely rare to see NBA fans criticize Burke, who has become one of the most-lauded analysts in the game.

The Rockets fell to the Thunder, 119-107, in overtime in Game 3. Houston still leads the series over Oklahoma City, 2-1.

Game 4 of the first-round series is scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. E.T.