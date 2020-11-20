NBA Insider Has Latest On Potential Trades For James Harden, Russell Westbrook

With NBA free agency kicking off on Friday, rumors and trade talks will likely heat up in the coming days. We’ve already seen a ton of trade rumors involving the Houston Rockets, with star guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook potentially on the move.

The Rockets have already seen some major changes with head coach Mike D’Antoni leaving the organization and long-time general manager Daryl Morey offering his resignation. Now, Houston has to consider the future of their star back court.

Multiple NBA teams have reportedly expressed interest in Harden over the past few weeks, but Houston has been reluctant to fully engage in those discussions, per Sports Illustrated. Harden stirred the NBA pot earlier this week when he reportedly listed the Brooklyn Nets as his No. 1 landing spot for this offseason.

Interest in the 32-year-old point guard isn’t exactly off the charts. With three years and $132 million still left on his contract, Westbrook has recently fallen out of favor with the potential suitor New York Knicks, per SI’s Chris Mannix. As a struggling franchise in desperate need of some star power, Charlotte was the most logical landing spot for the past-his-prime guard. With the Hornets drafting Lamelo Ball on Wednesday though, that need has been filled.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne and @ZachLowe_NBA: As Houston’s James Harden considers his future with franchise, one possible trade destination is rising to top of his list: Brooklyn. The idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is resonating with Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

The Nets have been the only team to gain some traction in trade discussions involving Harden. SI’s Farbod Esnaashari reports Brooklyn has cited Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen as potential trade assets.

This being said, the Houston Rockets likely won’t ship James Harden until they make a decision on what to do about his backcourt partner Russell Westbrook.

With Westbrook’s stock dropping and Harden seemingly wanting out, the Rockets could be looking at a potential rebuild in their near future.

[Sports Illustrated]