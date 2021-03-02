Houston Rockets Make Decision On James Harden’s No. 13

On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Houston Rockets in James Harden‘s first game against his former team.

The Rockets traded Harden to the Nets in a four team trade that included the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers. Over a month after the trade, Harden is making his presence felt in Brooklyn.

He was named the Player of the Month for the month of February. Harden has helped carry the Nets while Kevin Durant has missed the past few weeks with an injury.

Before he faces off against his former team, Rockets owner Tilman Fertita made it clear he’s still fond of Harden. Despite things ending in a less-than-ideal way, Fertita said Harden will have his jersey retired by the Rockets.

Here’s what he said to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen:

“James Harden will always be a Rocket. Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable. The success he brought this franchise over eight years and the memories he created for our fan base/community [are] truly remarkable.”

Harden spent eight full seasons as a member of the Rockets and made the All-Star game in all eight of those seasons.

He led the league in scoring three times and helped the team to the playoffs in those eight seasons as well.

Now he’s making a name for himself in Brooklyn.