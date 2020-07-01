Houston Rockets Forward Reportedly Skipping Orlando

The Houston Rockets have been one of the top contenders in the Western Conference over the last few seasons. The team will be without a veteran wing when the NBA restarts at the end of the month.

Thabo Sefolosha joined Houston this season. The former No. 13 pick is most well-known for his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he served as a defensive specialist alongside Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

Since 2014, he has been with the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, and in 2019-20, the Houston Rockets. It looks like his season is over, however. Sefolosha has reportedly elected to sit out the restart in Orlando.

On the court, this may not have a huge impact on Houston’s NBA Title aspirations. Sefolosha averaged just 2.2 points and 10 minutes per game in 41 appearances during the season. He largely fell out of the rotation at midseason. Still, it is notable that a number of NBA players are choosing to opt out at all.

Houston Rockets F Thabo Sefolosha is opting-out of Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2020

The move will allow Houston to sign a new player in his stead. Per ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Thabo Sefolosha will lose out on $230,000 with this decision.

The Houston Rockets right in the middle of a muddled playoff race that will be sorted out by eight final regular season games starting on July 30. The team is currently 40-24 and sits in a tie with the Thunder for the fifth-seed. They’re a game behind the Utah Jazz for fourth.

Teams are set to finalize their travel rosters for the NBA restart today. Players had until June 24 to inform teams of their decisions.

