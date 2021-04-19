A Houston Rockets Guard Was Reportedly Assaulted Sunday Night

Frightening news came from the Houston Rockets on Monday evening, as the team announced that Sterling Brown was assaulted on Sunday night.

Brown, 26, reportedly suffered “facial lacerations” as a result of the incident, but is expected to make a full recovery. The Rockets provided a brief update in an official press release on Monday.

“Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault,” the Rockets announced in a statement. “He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury.”

No other details were provided on the incident involving Brown, likely due to privacy concerns. The Rockets played in Orlando on Sunday before flying to Miami for a game on Monday night, but it’s unclear if the 26-year-old guard was with the team.

At this point, it remains unknown if the assault will set Brown’s return back further.

This is the Rockets’ full team statement on Sterling Brown, who was scheduled to miss Houston’s game in Miami tonight because of a knee injury: pic.twitter.com/QQmtYzLu7a — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 19, 2021

Brown has not played in a game since April 10 due to the knee injury. However, when he has been on the court, he’s been a reliable bench contributor for the short-handed Rockets. The former Milwaukee Bucks guard is averaging career-highs in points (8.4) and rebounds (4.7) while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor in 51 appearances for Houston.

