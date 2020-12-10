James Harden Reportedly Adds 2 Teams To His Trade List

James Harden has reportedly arrived in Houston, though it doesn’t sound like he wants to stay for very long.

The Rockets’ All-NBA guard has reportedly demanded a trade out of Houston. Harden failed to show up on time for training camp, as he was spotted at multiple clubs in multiple cities. Now, he has to test negative for COVID-19 six straight times before being allowed at team practice.

Harden doesn’t appear to be interested in anything the Rockets are doing right now, though.

The Houston guard has reportedly demanded a trade out of the franchise. The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly been at the top of his list.

Now, Harden has reportedly added two teams to his trade list. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have been added to his trade list.

“Sources: James Harden now has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets,” he reports.

The Bucks would be fun, but they probably don’t have what it takes to land Harden after giving up so many picks for Jrue Holiday. The Heat, meanwhile, have several intriguing young assets. How many of them are they willing to part with to land Harden?

We’ll find out.