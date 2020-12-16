James Harden Breaks His Silence On His Current Situation

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been in the news a lot this week – and not for any good reasons.

An unflattering photo of Harden went viral yesterday, and an ESPN report paints an equally unflattering image of his behavior in the Rockets organization. But if any of that is bothering Harden, he’s doing a good job hiding it.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Harden dismissed any concerns about leaving or being moved. “Right now, I’m just focused on being here,” he said.

Harden wouldn’t comment on his absence from training camp, of course. Though he did mention that he and new Rockets GM Rafael Stone haven’t spoken yet.

The former NBA MVP has been the subject of rumors for weeks that he wants out of Houston. Just about every team in the NBA has been linked to him in some way or another by this point.

In Harden’s eight years in Houston he has not missed the playoffs or an All-Star Game. The Rockets have reached the Western Conference Finals twice but were thwarted by the Golden State Warriors each time.

Now that there’s a new regime, we may finally be seeing the breaking point between Harden and the team.

Plenty of teams would give a lot to make Harden the final piece of a championship puzzle – warts and all.

Has James Harden played his final game for Houston?