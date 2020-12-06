Look: James Harden Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram

James Harden has yet to report to Houston Rockets training camp, but the All-NBA guard has posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story.

The Houston Rockets star is rumored to want a trade, though he’s yet to say that publicly.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas was asked about Harden’s commitment to the franchise on Sunday morning. His response wasn’t comforting to Rockets fans, to say the least.

“That’s a question you’re going to have to ask him when he gets here,” Silas replied to reporters.

Harden, who was spotted at a rapper’s birthday party earlier this week, isn’t allowed to practice with the team due to COVID-19 protocols. He is allowed to go through an individual workout on Sunday night.

Stephen Silas: James Harden did not take participate in today's practice. Cannot practice with team due to COVID-19 protocols. The Rockets expect him to be in for an indvidual workout this evening. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 6, 2020

Rockets point guard John Wall was asked about Harden on Sunday afternoon. He did his best to calm Rockets fans down.

John Wall says he HAS spoken to James Harden since the trade. He anticipates Harden being here. #Rockets — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 6, 2020

Harden, meanwhile, has taken to his Instagram Story, posting a cryptic message. Naturally, everyone is handling it calmly (just kidding).

What does this mean, exactly?

Well, we could find out later tonight when we learn if Harden shows up to his individual Rockets interview or not.

It’s an interesting time to be a Rockets fan, that is for sure.