James Harden Gives Blunt Assessment Of Game 7 Performance

James Harden is one of the most-gifted offensive players in recent NBA history, but the Houston Rockets star did not play like it on Wednesday night. Thankfully for him, he’s still moving on.

The Rockets beat the Thunder, 104-102, in a thrilling (and at times ugly) Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Harden was not himself on offense. The All-NBA guard had just 17 points on 4 of 14 shooting, adding nine assists and three rebounds.

The Rockets star made a big play on defense when it counted most, though. Harden blocked a potential game-winning 3-pointer by Lu Dort with just seconds remaining. Houston was able to hold on for the win, advancing to play Los Angeles.

Harden gave a blunt assessment of his Game 7 performance in a postgame interview with ESPN.

Harden kept it real after winning Game 7 😅 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/ahyVeC4zfI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2020

That doesn’t matter now, though. The Rockets’ defense came through when the team needed it to, as the Thunder were unable to get a good look at the basket late.

Harden and Co. will now look to take down LeBron James and the Lakers in the second round.

Game 1 of the Houston vs. Los Angeles series is set for Friday at 9 p.m. E.T.