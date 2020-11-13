James Harden Has Message For Russell Westbrook Amid Trade Rumors

Over the past few days, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook’s name has popped up in the headlines – and it’s not great news for Rockets fans.

Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston and trade rumors have been making the rounds this week. Rumors also suggested Westbrook and Rockets teammate James Harden aren’t getting along.

However, the latest social media post from Harden seems to suggest the duo gets along fine. Not long after the trade rumors emerged, Harden sent his teammate a message on social media.

Harden sent a birthday message to Westbrook on his 32nd birthday. “Happy Birthday Bro!!! As solid as they come. More Life Turk,” Harden said.

This past season, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Despite a solid season, he struggled during the playoffs, which led fans to suggest a trade might be in the team’s interest.

NBA insider Shams Charania noted at least one team is interested in trading for the star guard.

“The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Westbrook,” Charania said. “There have been a couple of teams mentioned as a possibility for the one-time league MVP. But in Charlotte there are movable veteran contracts, as well as the Jordan Brand connection for Westbrook.”

While trade rumors are surrounding the Rockets, Harden’s message suggests the teammates are doing just fine.