James Harden Makes His Thoughts On Mike D’Antoni Very Clear

The Houston Rockets’ 2019-20 season came to an end on Saturday night, as they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the second round. Did the Mike D’Antoni era come to an end in Houston, too?

It’s looking like that might be the case.

D’Antoni was on the final year of his contract coming into the season. The head coach and the Rockets’ front office were unable to agree to terms on an extension. Many speculated that D’Antoni needed to make a deep postseason run in order to return in 2020-21.

Does losing to the Lakers in five games in the second round count as a deep run? Probably not.

It’s still possible that D’Antoni will be back, though we’ll have to see what Rockets GM Daryl Morey chooses to do. It sounds like D’Antoni has the support of his best player, at least. James Harden made it clear that he wants his head coach to return in 2020-21.

“Of course. Of course,” Harden said when asked if he wants D’Antoni to return. “Mike has done some unbelievable stuff here.”

The Rockets have been among the best teams in the NBA for the last four years, though they’ve yet to reach an NBA Finals with Harden.

It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Houston.