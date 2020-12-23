James Harden’s status for the Houston Rockets’ season opener is in doubt.

The All-NBA guard was spotted at a party earlier in the week. Harden has clarified that he was not at a strip club, which some initially assumed. However, the Rockets star has admitted to attending an off-the-court gathering.

ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne had some details on what Harden is telling the NBA.

“Harden has told NBA investigators he believed he was in compliance with NBA health and safety protocols, according to a source close to the situation,” she reports.

“Harden has told the league that he attended a seated dinner for a friend who’d recently been promoted at work, according to the source. Harden has said he entered through a separate entrance and sat in a separate area of the venue with his security detail. Harden has told the league he took a photo with his friend, when he gave her a gift. Harden also claimed he left after approximately 30 minutes, and did not continue on with the group, which went to other locations later in the night.”

Harden has told NBA investigators he believed he was in compliance with NBA health and safety protocols, according to a source close to the situation. https://t.co/lpxwHhC3sf — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 23, 2020

Harden is not the only notable Rockets player who might be out tonight.

John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and others haven’t been cleared for the game due to COVID-19 contract tracing due to another teammate testing positive.

The Rockets are set to tip off against the Thunder at 8 p.m. E.T.