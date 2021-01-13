Breaking: The Rockets Are Trading James Harden To Brooklyn

James Harden gets his wish.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Rockets are trading the All-Star guard to the Brooklyn Nets. Harden has wanted out of Houston since before the regular season started, but amplified his desire to move on following Tuesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania confirmed the news.

Brooklyn beats out Philadelphia for Harden, which is somewhat surprising, considering the Sixers were viewed by many as the favorites earlier this afternoon.

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn is acquiring Houston’s James Harden in a blockbuster deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Breaking: The Houston Rockets are trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

ESPN’s NBA insiders had some details on the package the Rockets are getting for Harden. The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly involved as a third team, per Wojnarowski.

“Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs,” the longtime NBA insider reports.

The Nets now have a three-headed monster in James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (assuming Irving returns to the floor at some point, of course).

Philadelphia, meanwhile, will now push on with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.