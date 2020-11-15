Everyone’s Making Same Joke About James Harden Trade Rumor

A pretty massive James Harden trade rumor surfaced on Sunday evening, with ESPN confirming the Houston Rockets guard’s interest in an Eastern Conference contender.

According to three of ESPN’s NBA insiders, the Brooklyn Nets have risen to the top of Harden’s trade wish list.

Brooklyn has been rumored to be a possible destination for Harden since the trade speculation. Sunday night’s report appears to have confirmed the interest.

ESPN reports that Harden is interested in teaming up with Kevin Durant, who he played with in Oklahoma City, and Kyrie Irving.

The idea of joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is resonating with Harden, sources said. Durant and Harden — past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder — have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices.

A Durant-Harden-Irving trio would be pretty entertaining to watch. Of course, jokes are already being made about the Nets’ potential offense.

There’s only one basketball, after all.

*Nets win the tip* Harden, Kyrie, and Durant in unison: pic.twitter.com/OiWybqKA6t — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) November 14, 2020

While there would probably be some chemistry issues between Durant, Harden and Irving, they’re all so talented that it’d probably work out.

And, if it doesn’t, the eventual breakdown would be fun to watch, too.