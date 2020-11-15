James Harden Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It’s becoming increasingly clear that James Harden doesn’t have much of a future with the Houston Rockets. But he does have a team in mind that he might want to go to next.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski along with Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe, one particular team is “rising to the top of his list.” Namely, the Brooklyn Nets.

Wojnarowski pointed out that the idea of reuniting with his former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant, and playing alongside Kyrie Irving is “resonating” with the former NBA MVP. On paper, Brooklyn looks pretty ideal for James Harden.

On top of boasting KD and Kyrie, the Nets recently added former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni to their staff. Better yet, the Nets were able to make the playoffs without Durant on the team at all, and with Kyrie out for most of the season.

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne and @ZachLowe_NBA: As Houston’s James Harden considers his future with franchise, one possible trade destination is rising to top of his list: Brooklyn. The idea of reuniting with Kevin Durant and joining Kyrie Irving is resonating with Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

James Harden and Kyrie Irving would instantly become the most dynamic duo of guards in the NBA today. Throw a healthy Kevin Durant into the mix and you have a recipe for a team that should be an easy top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, if not the favorite to win the top seed outright.

But bringing Harden to Brooklyn will be no easy feat. The Nets don’t have a ton of depth outside of the players they would be trading to bring him in.

If any of Brooklyn’s new Big 3 gets injured, the team will be hard-pressed to replace them.

The Rockets also have to be willing to move Harden in the first place. As Woj pointed out, that doesn’t seem to the case right now.

Sources: The Rockets continue to tell teams that they plan “run it back” with Harden this season. So far, there have been no trade discussions between the Rockets and Nets. https://t.co/wHrTqvCPew — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

Should the Nets make a move for James Harden?