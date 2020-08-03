James Harden Gave 2-Word Response To Question About Giannis

James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo don’t appear to like each other very much.

Earlier this season, Giannis took a blatant shot at Harden following the 2020 All-Star Game. The Milwaukee Bucks star went out of his way to say that his team was targeting Harden on one end of the floor.

“Offensively, we were just trying to find whoever James Harden was guarding. That’s who we thought we had an opportunity to score on,” Giannis told reporters following the game.

About a week later, Harden fired back at Giannis during an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

“I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk,” Harden said in his interview with Nichols. “Like, that takes no skill at all. I have to actually learn how to play basketball and have skill. I’ll take that any day.”

Sunday night, the growing feud continued. The Rockets beat the Bucks, 120-116, in one of the biggest bubble games to date.

Following the contest, Harden was asked about his defense on Giannis down the stretch. The Rockets star had a blunt response to the question about Giannis.

“Next question,” he blurted.

James Harden on how difficult it was to guard Giannis: "Next question." pic.twitter.com/LXEWRHcSk7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2020

OK then.

Harden had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the win, while Giannis totaled 36 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists.

A Bucks-Rockets NBA Finals matchup would be pretty fun at this point.