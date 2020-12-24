James Harden Reportedly Adds 2 Teams As Potential Trade Destinations

James Harden still really wants to leave Houston, so much so that he’s reportedly added two more teams to his list of preferred destinations.

Harden would welcome a trade to the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Kelly Iko. Portland is believed to be the first Western Conference team Harden has given the okay to as a trade partner.

In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics join the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn and Philly were the first two teams Harden expressed interest in, with Miami and Milwaukee joining the list later on.

Essentially, what Harden is trying to tell the Rockets is this: “Please just trade me somewhere good.”

James Harden’s list of preferred destinations now includes the Boston Celtics and Portland TrailBlazers, sources tell @TheAthletic. Inside another wild week in Houston— reported with @sam_amick https://t.co/QPFLJLbV9L — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) December 24, 2020

Amick and Iko’s report comes one day after Harden was fined $50,000 for violating league COVID-19 protocols. The onetime NBA MVP recently attended an indoor gathering and was photographed without a mask on.

On Thursday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained his reasoning for not suspending the high-scoring guard.

“The precedent is that discipline gets ratcheted up. It’s Christmas. It was a first offense,” Silver said during an appearance on ESPN.

Adam Silver, appearing on ESPN, said James Harden was not suspended because "The precedent is that discipline gets ratcheted up. It’s Christmas. It was a first offense." Silver said "in a way he got lucky." If the game had been played, Harden would have been docked 1 game's pay. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 24, 2020

Houston’s scheduled opening night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed. The team is now set to make its season debut on Saturday against the very Trail Blazers team Harden apparently wouldn’t mind playing for.