James Harden Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Trade Destinations

All signs point to Russell Westbrook wanting out of Houston, so does that mean James Harden will request a trade as well? That’s the question Rockets fans want answered right now.

On Wednesday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news that Westbrook wants to get traded this offseason. Honestly the former MVP was never a good fit with the franchise, but it’s still surprising that things deteriorated so quickly.

Even though Charania said Harden wants to stay on the Rockets, there are conflicting rumors regarding his future.

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins recently said on ESPN’s The Jump that Harden was dodging Houston’s phone calls the past two weeks. He then doubled down on his report by saying Harden wants to get traded to either the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers.

Kendrick Perkins just doubled down on his source that says James Harden wants to go to either Brooklyn or Philadelphia. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 12, 2020

Philadelphia would be an interesting landing spot for Harden, especially since the franchise recently hired former Houston general manager Daryl Morey. Additionally, it’d be really fun to see how Harden would play alongside Joel Embiid.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, might not make too much sense for Harden since it already has two ball-dominant players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

While it’s fun to envision how the Eastern Conference would look with Harden in it, the truth is there’s no legitimate report out there right now that suggests he wants to be traded.

Harden has built the majority of his legacy in Houston. Unless something changes in the next few weeks, it sounds like he’s content with staying there.