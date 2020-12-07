James Harden Reportedly Has Troubling Description Of Rockets’ Culture

James Harden and the Houston Rockets continue to find themselves in the news this NBA offseason for all of the wrong reasons.

Most recently, the 31-year-old All-NBA guard has made headlines for not showing up in Houston for the start of in-market practice. Harden also missed a scheduled workout on Sunday evening. His absence has been duly noted, but first-year head coach Stephen Silas remains cryptic about why his best player is still not with the team.

“He’s not here, and he has a reason, but that’s on him to tell whoever what the reason is,” Silas told reporters on Monday.

But more concerning news arose early this week regarding Harden’s opinion of Houston. The eight-time All-Star apparently thinks that the Rockets’ culture is toxic.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Rohan Nadkarni, a person familiar with Harden’s thinking described went as far as to call the Houston Rockets the “Knicks of the South.”

Some news: A person familiar with James Harden’s thinking described the Rockets’ culture as toxic and called them the “Knicks of the South.” — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) December 7, 2020

The characterization of his current team from Harden definitely isn’t encouraging, especially when compared to an embarrassing New York Knicks club.

The 31-year-old superstar already went through a tumultuous offseason as stories surfaced that he reportedly wanted out of Houston. However, it appears he’ll spend the start of the new year with the Rockets, making for a seemingly unhappy marriage.

Houston did everything they could these last few months to appease Harden. The organization parted ways with Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey, bringing in new leadership to run the team. The Rockets capped off their moves by sending Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall in a blockbuster trade.

The Rockets’ preseason begins on Dec. 11 vs. the Bulls. Houston will open their regular season on Dec. 23 against the Thunder.

Time will tell if Harden will be with the team when they do.