James Harden Reportedly Makes Decision On Rockets Future

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out. James Harden, meanwhile, appears to be intent on sticking around.

Earlier this evening, reports surfaced indicating that Westbrook wants out of Houston. The former Oklahoma City Thunder star is coming off his first season with the franchise. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City to Houston before the 2018-19 season.

The Rockets had a solid season, ultimately losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston has gone on to part ways with both its head coach, Mike D’Antoni, and its general manager, Daryl Morey.

Now, Westbrook reportedly wants out.

Harden, meanwhile, has also reportedly made a decision on his Rockets future. The All-NBA point guard wants to stick around.

Charania added that Harden is “locked in” on the 2020-21 NBA season with the Rockets.

“Houston’s James Harden remains committed to the Rockets and is ‘locked in’ for the season,” Charania reported.

It’s not hard to read between the lines, here. While Harden and Westbrook are friends, they didn’t seem to ever truly mesh on the court. It’s not surprising to hear that while one wants out, the other wants to stick around.