Report: James Harden Threw A Basketball At 1 Rockets Player

Another day, another story about James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Harden has reportedly made it clear that he wants out of Houston, even if he won’t admit it publicly. But the MVP guard remains on the team with the NBA’s regular season scheduled to tip off tonight. The Rockets open the year on Wednesday evening.

There’s more drama coming out of Houston as the season approaches, though.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that Harden had a heated moment with teammate Jae’Sean Tate on Monday night. The heated incident reportedly resulted in Harden throwing a basketball in Tate’s direction.

So, things appear to be going pretty well in Houston…

Harden and rookie Jae'Sean Tate had a "heated exchange" during Monday's Rockets practice, which resulted in Harden throwing the ball in Tate's direction, per @ShamsCharania

While a Harden trade hasn’t happened yet, it feels inevitable. Clearly, the situation in Houston is not a good one. It would probably best for everyone involved to just move on.

Naturally, though, the Rockets want a lot to move on from Harden. They are rightfully asking for a great young player and several draft picks in return.

One team has reportedly bowed out of the Harden trade sweepstakes, though: Miami.

From ESPN.com:

Miami is one of the teams that had the type of package of young prospects that the Rockets have been seeking in their pursuit of a deal for their disgruntled star. Miami has intriguing young players Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn, among others, plus some veteran players on the final years of their contracts who could have been used to facilitate the trade. However, the Rockets have also been looking for significant draft assets in Harden deals and the Heat currently can offer only their 2027 first-round pick in a trade. For those reasons, discussions never got very far on the Rockets’ side, sources said.

The Sixers, Nets, Celtics and Raptors, among other teams, remain possibilities for a Harden trade.