James Harden Wants Out Of Houston, Has 2 Preferred Teams

James Harden has reportedly made a decision on his future with the Houston Rockets. The longtime NBA All-Star point guard wants out.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Rockets guard has informed the franchise that he wants to be traded.

Per the report, Harden has two preferred trade destinations. The All-NBA point guard would like to play for either the Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets.

“Rockets star James Harden wants to be on a contender elsewhere, and Brooklyn and Philadelphia are believed to be his top desired trade destinations,” Charania reports. “Houston is fully comfortable keeping Harden and Russell Westbrook into the season.”

So, while both Harden and Westbrook appear to want out, it seems like Houston isn’t going to budge on anything right now.

The Rockets are coming off a disappointing 2019-20 season that ended with a second round playoff loss.

Houston can run things back and attempt to contend again in 2020-21, but it appears that the team’s star players aren’t interested.

We’ll see if the Rockets budge on their mindset and pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade package or two. Harden in particular would likely command a huge haul from another team.