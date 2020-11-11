James Harden Rumored To Have 3 Preferred Trade Destinations

With the Houston Rockets increasingly looking like a team ready to hit the reset button, trade rumors around former NBA MVP James Harden are picking up steam.

According to Ethan J. Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network, James Harden has a few teams in mind if the Rockets are ready to trade him. Per the report, three of those teams include the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s a solid list to be sure. All three teams made the playoffs this past year, with Miami going all the way to the NBA Finals.

The Rockets, meanwhile, made the Western Conference Semifinals this past year. But after losing in five to the Lakers, head coach Mike D’Antoni and GM Daryl Morey resigned.

Morey has since joined the 76ers’ front office, while D’Antoni is now an assistant for the Nets.

It’s pretty easy to see why Harden picked those three teams.

Sources tell me that Houston Rockets Guard James Harden has quietly communicated with people close to him that if the Rockets decide to blow it up, he already has a few teams in mind. The Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, & Philadelphia 76ers are among those teams.@5ReasonsSports — Clutch NBA (@ClutchNBA5R) November 11, 2020

At 31 years of age, James Harden has more All-Star seasons behind him than in front of him. Having never even appeared in the NBA Finals, it’s hard to deny him his chance to join a team that’s ready to contend now.

Philadelphia seems like the most obvious choice of the three. Morey is the new head of basketball operations and is one of the most aggressive traders in the NBA – as Harden knows firsthand.

The 76ers also have the assets a rebuilding Rockets team would no doubt crave.

But Miami and Brooklyn have their appeals too.

Where do you think James Harden will play in the 2020-21 season?