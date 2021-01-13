The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

James Harden Sends Clear Message To The Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets fell to the Los Angeles Lakers giving the Rockets their sixth loss of the season.

At 3-6, star guard James Harden has had enough. Following the loss to Los Angeles, Harden doubled-down on the trade rumors that surrounded him before the season kicked off and all but demanded a trade from the team.

“I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said after the Rockets’ 117-100 loss. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

He then got up from the virtual press conference and walked off after just two questions. It’s a clear message from Harden that he no longer wants to be in Houston.

Here’s more of what he had to say, via ESPN:

“We’re not even close, honestly, to that team — obviously the defending champions — and all the other elite teams out there,” Harden said. “I mean, you can tell the difference in these last two games.

“We’re just not good enough — chemistry, talentwise, just everything. And it was clear these last two games.”

Before the 2020-21 season kicked off, it seemed like there was momentum building towards a trade involving Harden.

The Philadelphia 76ers were among a handful of teams that reportedly showed interest. However, three weeks into the season that momentum waned.

Will Harden get his wish?


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.