James Harden Sends Message To Rockets Fans After Blockbuster Trade

The James Harden era came to an end for the Houston Rockets this week. Although the two sides didn’t part ways on great terms, the former MVP will always have a special bond with the franchise that allowed him to blossom into a superstar.

After waiting a few days for all the dust to settle from the blockbuster trade, Harden went on social media to share a heartfelt message for the Rockets.

“What can I write? What words can convey all the ways I feel,” Harden wrote on Instagram. “Houston you welcomed me with no guarantees. Took a leap of faith and it changed my life and the lives of my family forever. This organization, this city has given me everything I could ask for and more.

“Before the scoring titles long before MVP you believed. For that I am forever indebted. The city opened its arms and welcomed me and my family as one of its own and for that I am forever indebted. I gave my mind body and soul in hopes of bringing the glory to the city. I fell short and for that I am forever indebted. It’s far from a good bye as I pay all my debts.”

Here’s the full message that Harden shared on Instagram:

Houston already shared a video for Harden with the caption: “Thank you.”

It’s unfortunate that Harden never led the Rockets to the NBA Finals, but that shouldn’t diminish all the success he had over the past several years. In his nine seasons with the Rockets, he averaged 29.6 points, 7.7 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game.