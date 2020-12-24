More Details Emerging From The James Harden Situation

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is underway, but the Houston Rockets weren’t able to play as scheduled.

Rockets star guard James Harden, along with several of his teammates, are in COVID-19 protocols due to contact tracing. Harden reportedly attended a social gathering that broke protocols, with multiple teammates – including John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins – were ruled out due to another teammate testing positive.

The NBA has since announced a $50,000 fine for Harden for breaking protocol.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski had further details on his situation.

“Rockets and Harden are awaiting word on NBA medical staff to decide on how long of a quarantine will be necessary before he’s cleared to return to the team. Besides the 50K fine for violating protocol, Harden will lose $284K in salary for each missed game,” he reported.

ESPN.com had more details on the situation:

In announcing Wednesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was being postponed, the NBA said Harden was “unavailable due to a violation of the Health and Safety Protocols.” The Rockets didn’t have the league-required eight available players needed to proceed with the game. Harden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, a league source told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

The Rockets are currently scheduled to return to the floor on Saturday against Portland.

Houston’s situation is clearly very much up in the air at the moment, though. Stay tuned for the latest.