James Harden To Miami Speculation Increasing After Today’s News

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision to sign a long-term deal with the Milwaukee Bucks could have major ramifications on the rest of the Eastern Conference. As a matter of fact, speculation involving James Harden and the Miami Heat is heating up.

Earlier today, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the Philadelphia 76ers are at the “top of the list” of teams able to acquire Harden in a trade. This is because they have a young emerging star to offer in Ben Simmons.

Harden’s list currently consists of the Bucks, Heat, Nets and 76ers. With the Bucks and Nets most likely out of contention, the Heat and 76ers could find themselves in a bidding war for the All-Star guard.

Miami was recently linked to Antetokounmpo, but that dream is now over since the two-time MVP signed the max extension with Milwaukee. Now the front office could turn to another superstar it has its sights set on.

One of the top trends on Twitter right now is “Harden to Miami.”

Why the trend “Harden to Miami” is listed under politics is a mystery to us, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that trade rumors involving the former MVP are increasing.

A trio of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and James Harden would be tough to beat. Additionally, it would make the Heat the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

