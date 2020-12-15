The Spun

James Harden To Miami Speculation Increasing After Today’s News

Houston Rockets star James Harden taking a shot during warmups.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets participates in warmups prior to a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision to sign a long-term deal with the Milwaukee Bucks could have major ramifications on the rest of the Eastern Conference. As a matter of fact, speculation involving James Harden and the Miami Heat is heating up.

Earlier today, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the Philadelphia 76ers are at the “top of the list” of teams able to acquire Harden in a trade. This is because they have a young emerging star to offer in Ben Simmons.

Harden’s list currently consists of the Bucks, Heat, Nets and 76ers. With the Bucks and Nets most likely out of contention, the Heat and 76ers could find themselves in a bidding war for the All-Star guard.

Miami was recently linked to Antetokounmpo, but that dream is now over since the two-time MVP signed the max extension with Milwaukee. Now the front office could turn to another superstar it has its sights set on.

One of the top trends on Twitter right now is “Harden to Miami.”

Why the trend “Harden to Miami” is listed under politics is a mystery to us, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that trade rumors involving the former MVP are increasing.

A trio of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and James Harden would be tough to beat. Additionally, it would make the Heat the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

Do you think Miami should pursue a blockbuster trade with Houston?


