Woj On Why It’s Unlikely Houston Rockets Find Trade Partner For James Harden

James Harden really wants off the Houston Rockets. The former MVP has been connected to the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, but as of now, it doesn’t look like either is a match for the Rockets.

The Nets were the major focus earlier this offseason. It was very unclear whether a package centered on Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie would be enough to convince the Rockets to deal him. There are also legitimate questions about whether he’d fit well on a team with Kyrie Irving, another ball-dominant guard.

On Tuesday, the Sixers popped back up, after reports that Harden was open to a move there, which would reunite him with former Rockets GM Daryl Morey. New head coach Doc Rivers shot down the idea that rumors are coming from Philly’s side.

Any deal hinges on Houston being willing to trade Harden, which would signal a full rebuild. Owner Tilman Fertitta doesn’t seem interested in scrapping things to the studs and starting over either. He may force the issue, as so many superstars have in recent years, and he hasn’t reported to the team yet with just weeks until the 2020-21 season is set to begin. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it will be very hard for there to be a team that is a legitimate match for the Rockets, based on the type of return they want for Harden.

Teams would be reluctant to give up the assets required to get a player of Harden’s caliber without confidence that he would be willing to remain long-term. Few contenders have ability to furnish Houston with the combination of assets that it’s seeking to consider dealing Harden. https://t.co/VQlSZCrUAa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

“Houston hasn’t wavered in what the Rockets consider a fair asking price for Harden: a package that includes a young franchise cornerstone and a bundle of first-round picks and/or talented players on rookie contracts, sources said,” Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported in their story about Harden’s openness to joining the Sixers. For Philadelphia, that would likely be 24-year old all-star guard Ben Simmons or center Joel Embiid. Morey and Rivers have said that they don’t intend to break the pair up.

Any team that is trading for Harden also has to be sold that he will play there longterm. Harden will make over $85.5 million over the next two years, but has a player option for the 2022-23 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Teams giving up the type of assets it would require to get Harden don’t want to have him walk away for nothing after two years.

Superstar players tend to get their way when they demand a trade, but so far the Houston Rockets are holding firm on James Harden. We’ll see if he accelerates things once the season rolls around. The team plays its first regular season game on Dec. 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.