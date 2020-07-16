James Harden Update: NBA Insider Has The Latest In Orlando

The Houston Rockets were not at full strength when they entered the NBA’s “bubble”-like campus at Disney in Orlando. The team was without its top two stars, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Soon thereafter, Westbrook confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, explaining his absence. He plans to join the team in Orlando after he is cleared to travel and enter the bubble. That announcement led to speculation about Harden.

Harden said that he may travel with Westbrook once he was set to join the team. Then, just two days ago, he arrived unannounced. Today, he is participating in practice with the team, which indicates that he has passed all of the COVID-19 protocols, which are pretty significant for the NBA.

James Harden is in the midst of another incredible season. During the regular season, he is averaging 34.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Houston Rockets star James Harden plans to participate in his first practice today from Orlando, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 16, 2020

The Rockets have a chance to make some major moves in the eight remaining regular season games, which begin on July 30. The team enters Orlando at 40-24, tied for the fifth best record in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden and company are just four games behind the Los Angeles Clippers in the loss column, for the No. 2 seed. It may be tough to jump up that far, but basically every spot below the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers is in play.

The Beard has arrived! 🛬 pic.twitter.com/WrTZMclEDh — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 15, 2020

Harden is also one of the most intriguing post-restart players. Back in May, a photo of the dynamic guard went viral, as it looks like he really took the opportunity to slim down during the break. We’ll see what that will do for his game later this month.

Hopefully Westbrook will be able to rejoin the team soon, if he chooses. The Rockets will be one of the most dangerous teams in this NBA restart if the key guys remain healthy.