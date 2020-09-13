Jeff Van Gundy Reportedly Serious Candidate For 1 NBA Job

Speculation is growing about the Houston Rockets’ coaching job heading into the 2020-21 season.

The Rockets’ season ended on Saturday night, as Mike D’Antoni’s team fell to the Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. D’Antoni is on the final year of his contract and there are many who expect general manager Daryl Morey to go in a different direction.

“We’ve got a great organization, great city, great fans, team’s great,” D’Antoni said following Game 5. “I mean, everything’s good here. We’ll see what happens, but I couldn’t ask for a better situation. I had four years. Hopefully it keeps going, but you just never know. But everything is good on this side, for sure.

“It was fun. It’s still fun. You always hate to lose. It’s always a little bittersweet, but I couldn’t ask for better people to work with and better players to work with. A lot of things stand out, a lot of little things, but I had a great four years, for sure.”

If the Rockets do move on from D’Antoni, a current NBA analyst is expected to get serious consideration for the opening.

“There have been rumbles in coaching circles for weeks that the Rockets will strongly consider Jeff Van Gundy to replace Mike D’Antoni if they make a coaching change,” NBA insider Marc Stein reports.

Van Gundy, 58, was the Rockets’ head coach from 2003-07. Houston made the playoffs three times, losing in the first round each season.

The NBA analyst has not coached in the league since.