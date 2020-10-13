ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy Reportedly Has Coaching Interview Tomorrow

Jeff Van Gundy’s last head coaching job in the NBA was with the Houston Rockets. After a long stint in the broadcast booth, he could return to the franchise.

Van Gundy will reportedly interview with the Rockets on Wednesday. The team is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike D’Antoni after four years.

D’Antoni crafted a hyper-efficient offense around the skillset of star guard and former MVP James Harden, but never quite figured out how to best pair him with fellow stars like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. The Rockets were contenders each year that D’Antoni led the club, but fell in the conference semifinals three times and the Western Conference Finals once.

Van Gundy last coached the Houston Rockets from 2003-07, leading the team to three first round exits in four years. His only major coaching experience since has been with the United States national team in the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup and 2019 World Cup qualifiers. He has also been one of the top NBA analysts during that absence, so he’s been around the game plenty, if not on the sideline.

Jeff Van Gundy has popped up for jobs during this time away, including for the Rockets job in 2016. Daryl Morey ultimately went with D’Antoni that year.

Morey fired Van Gundy less than two weeks after taking over as general manager in Houston, though the situation played out similarly to this year with D’Antoni, who was on the final year of his contract. Both sides contended that they were open to an extension, but ultimately they could not come to an agreement, and Morey hired Rick Adelman.

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta bought the Houston Rockets in 2017, so there have been some major wholesale changes within the franchise since Van Gundy’s last go around in Houston.

Per reports, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue is another major candidate for the job.