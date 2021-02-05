John Wall Has Honest Response To James Harden Trade

When the Houston Rockets traded for John Wall this offseason, the organization had just a loose idea of what they’d be adding. The 30-year-old missed the entire 2019 season with injuries and never quite lived up to his max contract in Washington D.C.

However, after just 13 games in Houston this year, Wall looks as fresh as ever and ready to grab the reins with a new team.

In what’s been a strange season for the Rockets, their new point guard has been a consistent contributor. In his 13 starts, he’s averaged 18.2 points and 5.9 assists per game, while improving his three-point shooting and lowering his turnover numbers. Houston is 11-10 in a crowded Western Conference, still well within striking range of a playoff spot.

After a solid performance and a 115-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, Wall offered up his own view of his role in Houston.

“I feel like now I’m the franchise guy, since James has left,” he said per Ben DuBose.

While Wall’s own assessment of himself may be generous, he has as good a claim as anyone else on the Rockets. Since arriving in Houston earlier this offseason, as a part of a blockbuster trade involving Russell Westbrook, he’s been one of the few staples for the team.

However, James Harden left too big of a void for just Wall to fill. 25-year-old big man Christian Wood is in the midst of a breakout season and could also make a similar claim to being the “franchise guy.” Former Pacers star Victor Oladipo arrived to the Rockets as a piece in the Harden mega-deal, becoming another player with the potential to take over.

However, Wood appeared to go down with a serious ankle injury on Thursday night, which Houston fears will see him miss significant time. Oldapio himself has battled injuries throughout his career and played in just eight games for the Rockets this year.

That means Wall really needs to keep stepping up. If he can’t, Houston could fade into the bottom of the Western Conference quickly.