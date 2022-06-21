John Wall Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Next Season
Technically, Houston Rockets guard John Wall has until June 29 to decide if he wants to exercise his player option for the 2022-23 season. He has already made up his mind though.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has informed the Rockets that Wall will exercise his $47.4 million option for next season.
Charania added that Wall and the Rockets will work through a resolution to figure out his future.
Wall missed the entire 2021-22 season for Houston. It was nearly impossible for the Rockets to find a trade partner for the veteran guard because of his salary.
At this time, Wall's future with the Rockets is still unclear. Perhaps the two sides will negotiate a buyout at a later date.
When he's on the court, Wall is a difference-maker. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game during the 2020-21 season.
Wall, 31, might be an intriguing option for a contender that wants to upgrade its backcourt.